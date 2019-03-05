Central Alberta man run over as he tries to stop thieves from taking his pickup truck: RCMP

RCMP are investigating after the owner of a pickup truck was seriously injured when a suspect ran over him with his own vehicle as it was being stolen in Bowden, Alta.

Police said officers were called to a complaint of a theft and hit and run at about 7:40 a.m. on Monday.

“A dark-coloured pickup truck, believed to be a GMC Sierra, with two male occupants and a snowmobile in the box, was seen by a witness driving into a back alley,” the RCMP said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “One male exited the truck and entered a Chevrolet Silverado parked outside a residence.

“The owner of that truck exited his house and confronted the suspect as he drove away,” police said.

“As he approached the truck, the victim was struck and run over.”

The victim was taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His age was not released.

Police said the two suspects fled in separate trucks and both vehicles were later recovered. However, police are still searching for the suspects.

A witness described one of the suspects as being about five-foot-eight and 160 pounds. They said he was wearing a hoodie and a hat. No description of the second suspect was provided.

Anyone with information about the suspects or what happened is asked to call the Olds RCMP detachment at 403-556-3324 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Bowden is located about 45 kilometres southwest of Red Deer.