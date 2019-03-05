Ottawa Bluesfest announces lineup for 2019, the festival’s 25th year

The lineup for Bluesfest 2019 was announced Tuesday morning and the festival will feature acts from all genres.

Headlining the festival this year are The Killers, country singer Eric Church, the Backstreet Boys and Norwegian DJ Kygo.

Executive director of Bluesfest Mark Monahan says they are switching up the format a bit when it comes to when the acts will play. This is something special he wanted to plan for the 25th anniversary of the festival.

READ MORE: Dierks Bentley Recruits Luke Bryan For His Seven Peaks Music Festival

“We want to theme each night with multiple acts along the same genre,” said Monahan.

For example, Monahan says one of the nights will be a hip-hop night featuring the Wu-Tang Clan and Snoop Dogg.

Snoop returns to Bluesfest after being featured in 2014 where he came out on stage and performed in an Ottawa Senators jersey.

Another night will be themed around rock music when Canadian rock band Alexisonfire returns to the festival along with The Offspring performing the same night.

Alexisonfire has recently released their first single in over a decade. “Familiar Drugs” was released in February.

Other acts include the Glorious Suns, Jesse Reyes, Ashley MacIsaac, The Trews, T-Pain and many more.

READ MORE: Block Heater music festival warms up Calgary’s arts scene in frigid February

An early schedule has been released but is subject to change, a finalized list will be released in the spring.

According to Monahan, the process to procure acts for the festival begins 12 to 18 months before the next one. Monahan even says they have acts lined up for the 2020 festival.

Festival-goers who rely on OC Transpo should have nothing to worry about in terms of LRT being up in the air, said Monahan. The system was delayed for a third time on Tuesday.

“While we are looking forward to the eventual opening of the system, we already have a great transportation plan in place,” said Monahan. “We are really well serviced.”

Monahan said regardless of whether or not the train is running, people will still be able to safely take public transit to the festival.

For the full list of performers at Bluesfest 2019, visit their website.