Hillary Clinton says she’s not running for president in 2020, but she’s ‘not going anywhere’

Hillary Clinton has confirmed that she will not run for president in 2020.

She confirmed this in a TV interview with News12, saying she won’t be running, but she will keep “working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

“I want to be sure that people understand, I’m going to keep speaking out, I’m not going anywhere,” she told the network.

“What’s at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

Clinton’s affirmation puts to rest months of speculation that she would mount a three-peat run for the presidency after she lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama in 2008 and the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016.

Speculation about Clinton’s future was triggered last November, after ex-Clinton pollster Mark Penn and former New York City Council president Andrew Stein said she would run again in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Then, former Clinton campaign chair John Podesta told CNN that she wouldn’t run again.

Clinton told News12 that she has had closed-door meetings with a number of Democratic candidates.

“I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,” she said.

The Democratic nomination race has proven a crowded field already, with official campaigns having been launched by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, ex-Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, ex-Maryland congressman John Delaney, former housing and urban development secretary Julian Castro, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and author Marianne Williamson.