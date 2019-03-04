Winnipeg Jets’ captain named star of the week

For the seventh time this season a member of the Winnipeg Jets has been chosen as a star of the week.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler is the NHL’s second star of the week after Sunday’s four-goal performance. The 32-year-old led the NHL with five goals and eight points in three games last week.

Wheeler started the week with one assist in a loss to the Minnesota Wild. On Friday, Wheeler had a pair of assists in a comeback win over the Nashville Predators. He capped off the week with his first career four-goal showing in the victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wheeler was also named the league’s second star of the week back in November.

Wheeler is second in the NHL in assists with 63. He recorded his 80th point in their win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday. His 65 games to reach the 80-point plateau is the second fewest in franchise history.

Ilya Kovalchuk holds the team record after he picked up his 80th point in his 61st game back in the 2005-2006 season.

The Jets continue a four-game road trip on Tuesday against the league leading Tampa Bay Lightning.