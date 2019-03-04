Montrealers taking advantage of nice weather as March break kicks off

It was hard to navigate your way through all the people at the Natrel Skating Rink at Montreal’s Old Port as hundreds slid across the ice.

It was obvious that spring break was in full swing as families flocked to the water side.

The Scalzo family took full advantage of the sunshine on the first day of March break.

“We decide to come out and enjoy the nice weather outside at the Old Port. It was a beautiful day,” said Joe Scalzo.

Thousands of families across Quebec will be enjoying time off.

Scalzo says that this year, his family will stay close to home.

“Stay-cation out and about enjoying the city and try to get some restaurants in, along with activities with the kids,” he said.

Not everybody is staying within the province. There has been an influx of traffic at the airport, according to Marie-Claude Desgagnes, spokesperson for Trudeau International Airport.

Nearly 35,000 departures were recorded on March 1.

Projections see that same high volume of flyers returning on March 10.

There is a whole slew of activities around the city meant for everyone.

You can find a full list of creative events and outings at Tourism Montreal’s website.