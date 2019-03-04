New Westminster police searching for high-risk missing 14-year-old

New Westminster police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy described as “high-risk.”

Police say Jayden Williams was last seen on Sunday around 9 p.m. in the Queensborough neighbourhood.

He’s described as a Caucasian teen who stands six feet tall and has a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Williams was last seen wearing a black-and-white baseball cap, a blue hoodie and black sweatpants.

“We are asking the public to help us locate Jayden to ensure his well-being,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release. “Friends and family are concerned for his safety.”

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 911.

