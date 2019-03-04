Pellet gun causes early-morning closure of highway in Kelowna

A man with a pellet gun caused a highway running through Kelowna to temporarily close early Monday morning.

RCMP said a commercial panic alarm at a residential facility in the 2600-block of Highway 97 North was triggered around 3:45 a.m.

Security and staff at the scene confirmed that one of the residents was in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.

“Although the male resident was seen in possession of the firearm, no reports had been received by police that he had been using it in a threatening manner,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“Numerous frontline officers converged on the facility, established surveillance on the individual, controlled access to the area and strategically evacuated some of the building’s residents to awaiting buses and a nearby motel lobby.”

Highway 97 North between Leathead Road and Highway 33 was closed as a precaution.

A trained negotiator, police dog and tactical members of the emergency response team were all brought in.

A 38-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident. Police say they seized a pellet gun from him.