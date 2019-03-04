Human remains found near trail in Moncton

Officials in the City of Moncton are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Irishtown Nature Park on Monday.

Dennis Dollemont, platoon chief with Moncton Fire and Emergency, told Global News that they received a call at approximately 9 a.m., requesting assistance with recovering the body.

People had reportedly been walking along a trail behind Tankville School on Elmwood Drive when the body was discovered.

Dollemont said the body was found near the trail about a 10-minute walk into the woods.

“It is a male believed to be in his 20s,” he told Global News.

RCMP, members of Moncton fire as well as the coroner and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene.

“We had to send an off-road vehicle with a toboggan to bring him out,” said Dollemont.

At this time, officials have not commented on how long the body was in the woods or how the man reportedly died.

