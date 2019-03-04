Hamilton shivering under another cold weather alert

Another cold weather alert has been issued in Hamilton.

The city’s medical officer of health has enacted the alert for overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

Environment Canada says Monday night’s low will be -15 C, and it will feel like -24 C with the wind chill.

A cold weather alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15 C or -20 C with wind chill.

The high on Tuesday is expected to be around -10 C.

The alert means the city has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness.

Each of those agencies, including the Salvation Army, will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather.

The City of Hamilton says recreation centres are open during regular hours for those who need to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.