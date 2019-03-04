Crime
Kitchener man wanted in Thunder Bay’s first homicide of the year

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Thunder Bay police have put out a Canada-wide warrant for a 27-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a homicide investigation.

Thunder Bay police say they are searching for a Kitchener man who is wanted in connection to a murder investigation.

The investigation started on Feb. 24, when the body of 40-year-old Lee Chiodo was found near the side of a road.

Police said a 27-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, who are both from Thunder Bay, were arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Musab Khamis Saboon of Kitchener.

He is also wanted for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police are asking anyone who may know where Saboon is to call 807-684-1200 or 807-684-1545.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police cautioned the public to not approach Saboon and call 911.

