Kitchener man wanted in Thunder Bay’s first homicide of the year

Thunder Bay police say they are searching for a Kitchener man who is wanted in connection to a murder investigation.

The investigation started on Feb. 24, when the body of 40-year-old Lee Chiodo was found near the side of a road.

READ MORE: Woman in hospital after early morning stabbing in Kitchener

Police said a 27-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, who are both from Thunder Bay, were arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Musab Khamis Saboon of Kitchener.

He is also wanted for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

READ MORE: Two women arrested for alleged assault of a man in Thunder Bay

Police are asking anyone who may know where Saboon is to call 807-684-1200 or 807-684-1545.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police cautioned the public to not approach Saboon and call 911.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Musab Khamis SABOON, 27, of Kitchener, Ont., for first-degree murder and kidnapping of Lee CHIODO. ^SP Full Release: https://t.co/oyBZhyojx3 pic.twitter.com/dokn7zOPoA — Thunder Bay Police (@tbpsmedia) March 4, 2019