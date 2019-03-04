Woman in hospital after early morning stabbing in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman is in hospital after she was stabbed near the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Park Street for a disturbance at around 6 a.m.

Police said a woman was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A stretch of Park Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other, but they have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 519-570-9777.

On scene at a residence on Park Street in Kitchener after receiving a report of a disturbance between two individuals, who are known to each other. One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Will update when more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/qbdDNKTmUC — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 4, 2019