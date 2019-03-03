Search for missing Edmonton realtor underway

A search of southwest Edmonton was underway Sunday afternoon after Edmonton-area realtor Maya Day was reported missing by co-workers.

Day was scheduled to host an open house Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Magrath neighbourhood, but co-workers say she failed to show up.

A member of the Windermere Remax Elite team told Global News that Day’s vehicle was “last pinged at a Save-On-Foods nearby at around 1 p.m.”

About 50 of Day’s fellow realtors assembled at the Windermere office, where she was an agent, Sunday morning to form a search party.

They planned to conduct a grid search of the area, focusing on Riverbend.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the search started Saturday night. Police added that there is currently no indication of foul play, but officers are concerned for Day’s safety.

Day was last seen driving a BMW X5 with the licence plate LIFSGUD.

More to come…