Saskatoon police search for two male suspects involved in alleged armed robbery

The Saskatoon Police Service say they are looking to identify two men involved in an alleged armed robbery that took place Saturday morning.

Police say the suspects robbed a business in the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Drive sometime before 2 a.m.

The two men entered the business armed with a knife and a firearm and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Nobody was injured during the robbery and the suspects left before police arrived, police say.

According to police, the suspects were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.