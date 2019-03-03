Coming to Halifax council: Hope Blooms, Barrington Street improvements and Common Roots Farm

Halifax Regional Council is back again this week.

There won’t be any big discussions, such as last week’s focus on the Cogswell Interchange, but there are a number of items that are of interest to communities throughout Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

A proposal from Hope Blooms, changes to Barrington Street and the relocation of the Common Roots Farm should provide some interesting policy decisions for councillors.

Here’s what you can expect to see at Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday.

Halifax to permanently modify Barrington Street

Municipal staff are recommending that council vote to approve a funding agreement with the Department of National Defence (DND) in order to modify a stretch of Barrington Street to include a multi-use pathway.

The stretch of road that council is considering changing runs along Barrington Street between North Street and Niobe Gate.

The proposed changes would permanently reduce the stretch of road from four lanes to three lanes. This stretch of road has been temporarily reduced to facilitate the replacement of a retaining wall since May 2018.

Reducing the number of lanes would allow for the creation of a multi-use pathway. However, there is a time crunch on the project. If Halifax council passes the motion, it would be without public feedback on the plan.

The DND would be kicking in as much as $882,360 under its Capital Assistance Program to help fund the project as long as the municipality covers costs associated with the design, tendering and construction management of the project.

But the funding agreement must be signed by March 31, 2019, and the work must be completed by Nov. 30, 2019.

Public consultations are set to be held this month, but staff say they would be unable to come back to council with analysis on the feedback in time for them to meet the deadline.

To further complicate the situation, staff say that once a funding agreement is signed, council would be unable to significantly change the project in response to public feedback due to the funding agreement.

Halifax council will decide whether they will go all in on the Barrington Street project on Tuesday.

Global Kitchen in Halifax’s North End

Halifax is set to consider a motion that may ultimately allow for Hope Blooms, a social enterprise that supports youth in Halifax’s North End, to create a Global Kitchen for Social Change in Murray Warrington Park, located just off Brunswick Street.

The motion would require municipal staff to partner with Hope Blooms to host a public information meeting before the city enters into an agreement with the social enterprise.

Halifax staff say the proposed 3,000-square-foot building would be focused on green energy and would be constructed adjacent to the pre-existing Hope Blooms garden and greenhouse.

The building, if approved, would accommodate youth-led programming, community dinners and film events.

The agreement would last 10 years and could be renewed at the HRM’s discretion for another 10-year term.

Relocating Common Roots Farm

Councillors will look at ordering Halifax staff to assist with relocating the Common Roots Farm.

The farm, which is currently located on two acres of land owned by the Province of Nova Scotia adjacent to the QEII hospital, is set to move as the QEII redevelopment gets underway this year.

The HRM has been asked to consider a motion that would see Common Roots move 110 of its 200 garden plots to the Bi-Hi Park located near Bicentennial Drive and Bayers Road.

Council will also consider a motion to house and store 90 garden plots at existing community gardens on HRM lands.

Depending on what council decides, Halifax staff and machinery may be used in the move.

Halifax council is set to meet on Tuesday, March 5 at 1 p.m.