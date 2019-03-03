Canadian Power Toboggan Championships take over Beausejour, Man.

The longest running snowmobile race in the world is returning to Manitoba for the weekend.

The 57th annual Canadian Power Toboggan Championships is taking place in Beausejour, Man.

“The fans, family, friends come out to see me. You want to win at home, it’d mean a lot to win here,” says Winnipeg-born racer, Glen Hart.

The race marks number 8 of 9 in the United States Snowmobile Association’s “Pro Star Series.”

“The snowmobiles go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in two seconds flat. People are always excited to watch the races. It’s an exciting sport,” explained the event’s president Reid Baker.

The event brings together snowmobilers from across Canada and the United States, whose talents extend beyond the slopes.

“We build our own snowmobiles specifically for my height, my weight, my driving style. We bend our own handlebars and tunnels and do all of our own painting,” says Nick Van Strydonk, a racer from Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

After two days full of races, the championship heats will take place on Sunday.

