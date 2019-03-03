This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: March 2

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

A week in U.S. politics

It’s been a dramatic week in U.S. politics.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump were in Hanoi, Vietnam, this week for their second high-stakes summit.

When Kim and Trump first met on Wednesday, there were handshakes and smiling in front of their countries’ flags in the Vietnamese capital.

The talks quickly collapsed, and Trump failed to secure a deal that would nudge North Korea closer to giving up its nuclear arms.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Trump’s former lawyer provided explosive testimony to a congressional committee about the president’s alleged illicit acts.

American politics expert Rafael Jacob joined Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss what it all means.

A big accomplishment for a major health network

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, which is a network of 34 health-care facilities including general hospitals, specialized medical centres, community health-care facilities, rehabilitation centres and long-term geriatric residences, has been recognized as one of the best employers in the city.

The list of top employers, organized by Mediacorp, is meant to shine a spotlight on leaders in various fields.

It’s also about encouraging employers to strive for exceptional work environments.

Maria Monaco, chief of talent acquisition CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, sat with Orchard to discuss what makes the health network stand out and what steps it is taking to motivate its employees.

Fleeing Haiti amid political unrest

A Montreal-based nurse who was in Haiti on a humanitarian mission says she is grateful to be home safe.

Katherine Fitz O’Neil was in the Caribbean country with an Ontario non-profit providing health-care assistance to Haitians.

During her time abroad, Haiti became increasingly gripped by violence and unrest, as demonstrators called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse.

The situation has become so tense that Global Affairs Canada has advised Canadians against all travel to Haiti.

Fitz O’Neil sat down with Orchard earlier this week to recount her experiences.