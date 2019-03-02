Baggage system breakdown at Trudeau airport causes flight delays to U.S.

Flights out of Montreal–Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport to the United States were temporarily delayed Saturday morning.
Officials said a breakdown in the U.S. baggage system was to blame for the delays.
The system has since been fixed and operations are back to normal, according to Aéroports de Montréal
Officials, however, are urging travellers to confirm their flight status with their airlines.
