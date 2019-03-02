Canada
March 2, 2019 11:32 am
Updated: March 2, 2019 11:36 am

Baggage system breakdown at Trudeau airport causes flight delays to U.S.

By Web producer  Global News

This 2016 file photo shows wait times at Montreal's Trudeau Airport. Flights to the United States were delayed after a problem with the baggage system. Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Gloria Henriquez / Global News
Flights out of Montreal–Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport to the United States were temporarily delayed Saturday morning.

Officials said a breakdown in the U.S. baggage system was to blame for the delays.

The system has since been fixed and operations are back to normal, according to Aéroports de Montréal

Officials, however, are urging travellers to confirm their flight status with their airlines.

