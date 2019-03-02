Baggage system breakdown at Trudeau airport causes flight delays to U.S.

Flights out of Montreal–Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport to the United States were temporarily delayed Saturday morning.

Officials said a breakdown in the U.S. baggage system was to blame for the delays.

WATCH: Pre-flight pups help anxious fliers at Trudeau Airport

The system has since been fixed and operations are back to normal, according to Aéroports de Montréal

Flights to the US: baggage system no longer down. Operations back to normal. Please check you flight status with your airline. — Aéroports-Montréal (@aeroportsMTL) March 2, 2019

Officials, however, are urging travellers to confirm their flight status with their airlines.

READ MORE: Montreal airport lays out guidelines for flying during holidays, including cannabis rules