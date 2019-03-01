Canada
March 1, 2019 10:11 pm

Water supply alert issued for Foremost, Alta.

People in the southern Alberta village of Foremost are being asked to limit their water use.

An information alert issued by the province on Friday said there had been a critical water line break in that community.

“The water leak and the water use demands are exceeding the capacity of the water treatment plant production,” the alert said.

Residents are being asked to limit the use of water for emergencies only until further notice.

The Village of Foremost is 104 km southeast of Lethbridge.

