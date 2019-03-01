Edmonton man known as ‘Mill Woods rapist’ granted bail

An Edmonton man known as the “Mill Woods rapist” has been granted bail.

Dana Michael Fash, 40, will have to abide by several conditions, the details of which are covered under a publication ban.

Fash was released from custody after the second-degree murder charge he previously faced was stayed on Feb. 13.

A little over a week later, he was re-arrested for allegedly not complying with conditions related to the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA). Police did not say exactly what he did to warrant being taken back into custody.

In December 2016, Fash, 40, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeanette Marie Cardinal. Cardinal’s body was found in an apartment suite on 119 Avenue and 81 Street in February 2011.

After Fash was released, Alberta Justice said senior Crown prosecutors thoroughly examined the case and determined it “no longer met the prosecution standard of ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction,’ based on changes in the evidence.”

In a public warning issued when he was released, police said they believe Fash “will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Fash was handed a 12-year sentence in 1997 for sexually assaulting two women. One was a 44-year-old janitor he attacked with scissors in a staff washroom at Malcolm Tweddle Elementary School in Mill Woods. Another was a grandmother he attacked at knifepoint.

Both attacks took place in 1994 when he was 16 years old, but he was tried as an adult.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of the release of Dana Fash