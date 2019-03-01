Canada
March 1, 2019 6:05 pm

Hamilton-Burlington real estate sales jump in February

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The CEO of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington reports that last month, 735 homes were sold in the Hamilton-Burlington area, a four per cent drop from February of last year, but a 24 per cent increase over January.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A A

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) is reporting a monthly increase in home sales.

Last month, 735 homes were sold across Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas, a four per cent drop from February of last year, but a 24 per cent increase over January.

“Last year this time we saw the beginnings of a more balanced market,” said RAHB CEO George O’Neill. “The data for January and February is trending upwards and could lead into a healthy spring market for both buyers and sellers.”

The average sale price in Hamilton-Burlington in February was $557,135, an increase of 1.9 per cent compared to February 2018.

“The trend for the past few months has been that more affordable properties and communities have been seeing gains, but this month the statistics vary regardless of the type of property and location,” noted O’Neill.

Real Estate YXE: dealing with pets while selling homes

RAHB says single-family property sales fell by 2.9 per cent last month compared to February 2018, and the average sale price decreased by 0.7 per cent.

Townhouse sales were also down by 4.2 per cent year-over-year while apartment-style property sales fell by 6.2 per cent over February 2018.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
burlington real estate
Hamilton real estate
Home sales
RAHB
Real Estate
real estate stats
Realtors Association of Hamilton Burlington

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.