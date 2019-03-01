Special Investigations Unit ends probe into 55-year-old Barrie man’s death

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has terminated its investigation into the death of a 55-year-old man in Barrie.
According to the SIU, on Sept. 5, 2018, a Barrie police officer located a man in a parking lot in the Dunlop Street West and Toronto Street area, after receiving reports of a disturbance involving multiple parties.
The SIU says when police arrived, the man was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and was transported to the Barrie Police Service.
At the station, the SIU says the man appeared to be in medical distress and was transported to hospital by emergency medical services.
The SIU says just after 11 p.m., on Sept. 27, 2018, while still in hospital, the man was pronounced dead.
Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.
