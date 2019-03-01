Big rigs continue to cause big problems in Surrey

The City of Surrey has formed a task force on truck parking, but one resident of the Bridgeview neighbourhood, where trucks drive up and down residential streets all day long, isn’t holding out much hope for change.

Joe LaMasieur lives on 124th Street near the Pattullo Bridge, and he said there are truck parking lots all over his community. He said he’s been fighting with Surrey planning, engineering, and council.

“I’ve been battling with all of them. You can’t have these heavy trucks roaring back and forth in our neighbourhood. They’re shaking the hell out of our homes. We’re getting structural damage, on and on and on.”

City councillor Mandeep Nagra, who chairs the task force, says there aren’t enough places in the city for drivers to park their trucks.

The number one problem is that land prices have risen so much, Nagra explained. “No private developers want to invest in the land to open up truck parking because the numbers don’t make sense.”

An open house is set for next weekend to hear from truckers, residents, and stakeholders.