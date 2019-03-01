City crews in Toronto to start clearing snow from local streets, arterial roads this weekend

Snow clearing efforts will begin on local streets and arterial roads in Toronto over the next five to seven days following a winter storm that saw nearly 25 centimetres of accumulation on Wednesday.

Officials say crews will be working 12-hour shifts to collect the snow from neighbourhood streets and move it to city-owned storage facilities.

READ MORE: One-two punch of snow, extreme cold slams Toronto on Wednesday

Residents are being warned that vehicles parked on streets and roads designated for snow clearing may be towed to a nearby location.

City officials say signs will be posted in advance to advise the public when snow removal will take place.

READ MORE: Prepare for lengthy commutes: GTA could see 10-20 cm of snow on Wednesday

With the current snow and ice accumulation, staff will prioritize streets to ensure safety, including for emergency vehicles.

Toronto saw between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow accumulation on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, the city has received approximately 128 cm of snowfall this winter season.

From January 1 to the end of February, 107.1 cm of snow fell in the city. The 20-year average for annual snowfall in Toronto is about 105 cm.

Summary of snowfall accumulations by Environment Canada – looks like Riverdale wins the Golden Shovel for the most snow this time…#onstorm pic.twitter.com/AEy5McQ3Zw — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 28, 2019