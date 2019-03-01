Joe Biden lauds U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, before he’s reminded of his LGBTQ stances

Former Vice-President Joe Biden‘s tendency to talk about his good relationships with Republicans landed him in trouble Thursday when he called his successor, Mike Pence, a “decent guy.”

The comment was quickly criticized by fellow Democrats, including actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, who tweeted that Biden had complimented “America’s most anti-LGBT elected leader,” forcing Biden to walk back his comment.

WATCH: Feb. 16 — Joe Biden will decide on 2020 presidential bid in ‘near term’

“You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice-President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage,” Biden tweeted.

“But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice-President.”

You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage. But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2019

The episode shows one of the challenges the 76-year-old Biden will face as he considers a run for the presidency.

In promoting his relationships with Republicans in a way that might appeal to general election voters, Biden also risks alienating the Democrats he would need to win a primary.

READ MORE: Some Democrats worry about 2020 prospects as candidates rush to embrace the left

His comment about Pence came during a foreign policy forum in Omaha with former Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel. Biden hailed “the character, integrity and humanity I’ve seen up close” of the former GOP senator from Nebraska. He also referred to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “a good guy.”

Biden has had kind words for other Republican officials in recent weeks.