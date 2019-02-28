Peterborough reacts to plan offering free pardons to convicted pot possessors

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he will table a bill in the House of Commons that will provide no-cost, expedited pardons for anyone previously convicted of cannabis possession, as long as they have completed their sentence.

Peterborough defence lawyer Jeff Ayotte says he has trouble figuring out why.

“To foist this cost onto the taxpayer, I don’t understand,” Ayotte said.

READ MORE: No retail cannabis stores for Peterborough, Lindsay on April 1

The federal Liberals’ proposed legislation to get a speedy pardon for simple possession of marijuana has a bonus: there will be no $631 fee charged to the applicant.

“It seems like naked electioneering in an election cycle for this government to make it free for a person who willingly committed a crime to get a pardon,” said Ayotte.

WATCH: Canadians charged with cannabis simple possession can apply for pardon (October 2018)

Costs aside, there are other considerations if the bill is passed.

One Peterborough resident who preferred to remain nameless said he believes it’s a good idea, since having a criminal record could prevent them from getting a job.

READ MORE: Cannabis sales in Saskatchewan slowest among provinces, says Statistics Canada

As for being able to travel to other countries with a pardon in hand, particularly America, Ayotte said there is a common misconception about that.

“The United States does not recognize a Canadian pardon so as far as the Department of Homeland Security is concerned. Even if you’ve been pardoned of any offence including possession of marijuana, you still may be restricted from travelling to the U.S.”