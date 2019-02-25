Canada
February 25, 2019 2:54 pm
Updated: February 25, 2019 3:20 pm

Cannabis sales in Saskatchewan slowest among provinces, says Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

Since legalization of cannabis, Saskatchewan pot shops have been the slowest in terms of sales, according to Statistics Canada.

Statistics Canada said sales at Saskatchewan pot shops have had the slowest sales of all provinces since recreational cannabis was legalized.

Just under $2.5 million was sold from cannabis stores in the province from Oct. 17 to Dec. 31, 2018.

That ranks behind Prince Edward Island, which saw over $3 million in sales, despite having a population of just 150,000 people.

Over that period, more than $151 million of cannabis was legally sold across Canada.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

