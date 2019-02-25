Cannabis sales in Saskatchewan slowest among provinces, says Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said sales at Saskatchewan pot shops have had the slowest sales of all provinces since recreational cannabis was legalized.

READ MORE: Atlantic Canadians still buying more pot than rest of Canada, sales figures show

Just under $2.5 million was sold from cannabis stores in the province from Oct. 17 to Dec. 31, 2018.

WATCH: Retailers and future employees of private cannabis stores must pass the “CannSell” test

That ranks behind Prince Edward Island, which saw over $3 million in sales, despite having a population of just 150,000 people.

READ MORE: How much weed was sold on Canada’s legalization day, province-by-province

Over that period, more than $151 million of cannabis was legally sold across Canada.