EHS Nova Scotia launches interactive map of emergency defibrillators

Emergency Health Services (EHS) Nova Scotia has revealed its interactive map of emergency defibrillators in the province.

The organization hopes that the tool will help Nova Scotians understand where the nearest automated external defibrillator (AED) is located.

An AED is a portable device that will shock the heart to restore normal rhythms in the event of a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

In 2017, EHS launched Nova Scotia’s AED registry, a database that connected first responders and the public to the nearest available AED. But it wasn’t searchable.

Instead, it was a static image that mapped out where the devices were.

The new interactive map allows for Nova Scotians to see the nearest publicly available AED near them — even displaying the address where the device is located.

The map displays first responders’ defibrillators in blue and public defibrillators in orange and red.

According to the EHS registry, there is a total of 684 AEDs registered in the province.