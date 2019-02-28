Hamilton gets set to introduce new city manager

It sounds like Hamilton has selected its new city manager.

The mayor’s office says the City Manager Recruitment Steering Committee has completed the interview phase of the process and will be bringing forward a recommendation to council for consideration.

READ MORE: Hamilton city manager Chris Murray resigns to take on same role in Toronto

The recommendation will come at a special council meeting on March 20 after committee members interviewed prospective candidates in early February.

The recruitment process recently came under fire over whether gender equity and inclusion were reflected.

A number of city councillors defended the process, stressing that was guided by an experienced female consultant at Rodgers Berndtson, a leading executive search firm.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Councillors react after Hamilton residents say they were turned away from city manager recruitment meeting

The City has been looking for a new top bureaucrat since Chris Murray left last year for a similar post in Toronto.

Mike Zegarac, general manager of finance, has served as Hamilton’s interim city manager.