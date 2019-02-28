More school portables needed in Surrey

Bad news if you’re a student in Surrey.

Mort portables will be needed this fall to meet growing enrolment.

School Board Vice-Chair Terry Allen says an extra 20 to 30 portables will be required come September.

He says the cost to the district will be $10.5 million.

Allen calls it “hugely frustrating.” He says student enrolment is growing on average by 1,200 a year and right now the student body totals about 77,000.

Surrey already has 335 school portables.

However, relief may be coming with five new schools slated for construction and six schools getting additions.

Education advocate Cindy Dalglish says she’s not surprised and says the situation is “daunting.”

However she feels the situation will ease once the new schools are build.

