B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay retires from the CFL

After 10 years in the CFL, B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay has officially announced his retirement.

Graduating from Montana State in 2005, Lulay spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and Berlin Thunder before a CFL free agent camp landed the pivot a job in Vancouver in 2009.

Lulay quickly moved to the top of the Lions depth chart and most notably guided the Leos on a magical Grey Cup run in 2011, a year when he became the only Lions player to be named a CFL all-star and the league’s regular season and Grey Cup most outstanding player.

After being named #1 on the CFL’s top 50 players list in 2012 and #2 in 2013, Lulay faced multiple season-ending injuries. One of the toughest players in league history, Lulay battled back from multiple shoulder and knee surgeries. In the late stages of his career, Lulay stepped into a mentor role for quarterback Jonathon Jennings.

Yet in his final season Lulay started 12 games and willed the Lions back into the playoffs, eventually losing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Lulay ends his career with 146 games played (holding a 48-33 record as a starter), 21,352 passing yards (third in franchise history) and 127 touchdowns through the air.

Popular with Lions players and fans alike, many are hoping Lulay continues his career in the coaching realm.