Traffic
February 28, 2019 1:03 pm
Updated: February 28, 2019 1:05 pm

Blocked Saskatoon intersections clearing as stalled train moves again

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A Canadian Pacific Railway train is no longer stalled and blocking numerous intersections across the west side of Saskatoon.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police advised drivers the morning of Feb. 28 about a stalled train blocking a number of intersections across the west side of the city.

As of 11:41 a.m. CT, police said the Canadian Pacific Railway train was moving again and intersections were beginning to clear.

READ MORE: Semi tips onto side blocking Saskatoon traffic at Circle Drive and Avenue C

Intersections that were impacted were as follows:

  • Avenue W and 11th Street;
  • Ave. P and 17th St.;
  • Ave. N and 20th St.;
  • Ave. K and 20th St.;
  • Ave. I and 20th St.;
  • Ave. H and 22nd St.;
  • Ave. F and 23rd St.;
  • Ave. D and 23rd St.; and
  • Ave. C and Jamieson St.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Pacific Railway
CP Rail
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Traffic
stalled train
Train
West side

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.