Blocked Saskatoon intersections clearing as stalled train moves again

Saskatoon police advised drivers the morning of Feb. 28 about a stalled train blocking a number of intersections across the west side of the city.

As of 11:41 a.m. CT, police said the Canadian Pacific Railway train was moving again and intersections were beginning to clear.

Intersections that were impacted were as follows:

Avenue W and 11th Street;

Ave. P and 17th St.;

Ave. N and 20th St.;

Ave. K and 20th St.;

Ave. I and 20th St.;

Ave. H and 22nd St.;

Ave. F and 23rd St.;

Ave. D and 23rd St.; and

Ave. C and Jamieson St.

