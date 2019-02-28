Blocked Saskatoon intersections clearing as stalled train moves again
A A
Saskatoon police advised drivers the morning of Feb. 28 about a stalled train blocking a number of intersections across the west side of the city.
As of 11:41 a.m. CT, police said the Canadian Pacific Railway train was moving again and intersections were beginning to clear.
READ MORE: Semi tips onto side blocking Saskatoon traffic at Circle Drive and Avenue C
Intersections that were impacted were as follows:
- Avenue W and 11th Street;
- Ave. P and 17th St.;
- Ave. N and 20th St.;
- Ave. K and 20th St.;
- Ave. I and 20th St.;
- Ave. H and 22nd St.;
- Ave. F and 23rd St.;
- Ave. D and 23rd St.; and
- Ave. C and Jamieson St.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.