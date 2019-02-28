Crime
February 28, 2019 6:28 am

Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian due in court on Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press

(Dec. 4, 2019): The trial of Alek Minassian, accused of killing 10 people in a van attack in Toronto's north end last April has been set for Feb 2020. Catherine McDonald has more.

A A

TORONTO – The case of a man accused killing 10 people by driving a van along a busy sidewalk in Toronto is expected in court today.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last April.

READ MORE: Alek Minassian, man charged in Toronto van attack, has case put over to late February

Police allege Minassian drove the van down a sidewalk on Yonge Street in the city’s north end, mowing down pedestrians.

The 26-year-old has not appeared in court since last May.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing 10 in Toronto van attack has trial date set for Feb. 3, 2020

In late 2018, Ontario’s deputy attorney general granted the prosecution’s request to skip a preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.

A months-long trial is slated for February 2020.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alek Minassian
First Degree Murder
Preliminary Hearing
Toronto Van Attack
Trial
Van Attack
Yonge Street
yonge street attack
Yonge Street Van Attack

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.