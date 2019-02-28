Hamilton to apply ‘equity, diversity and inclusion lens’ to all city decisions

A motion to use an “equity, diversity and inclusion lens” to make future policy decisions has been approved by Hamilton city council.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger brought the motion forward at council Wednesday, calling for the city to apply an equity, diversity and inclusion lens to all issues, starting with the city’s housing and homelessness strategy.

That follows a motion last week from Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann to establish a gender lens for housing in Hamilton. Nann says she’s thrilled to see Eisenberger add to that with his motion.

“We have an opportunity here as a city to say that we are willing to look at ourselves, warts and all,” Nann said. “We are willing to look at ourselves and have a sober review of what’s been done but also where we’re at as a city system.”

Ward 9 Coun. Brad Clark also spoke in favour, saying his own experience with arthritis during an earlier council term gave him difficulty with opening the doors to council — something that every other staff member did not seem to deal with.

“No one realized that folks who were struggling with disabilities were having a challenge getting through the doors because they weren’t experiencing it and they didn’t see it,” Clark said. “They didn’t see through that lens of the person who was disabled. And I recall at the time I was struggling with arthritis. … And that dang door was heavy!”

City staff will deliver a report later this year that would establish a framework for how the city could make decisions through the equity, diversity and inclusion lens.

The motion also calls for council to hear from experts on equity, diversity and inclusion in a summit to be held at a future date at a cost of $5,000.