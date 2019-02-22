Hamilton restaurants sought to participate in food allergy pilot project

The City of Hamilton is looking to recruit local restaurants interested in participating in an expanded voluntary Stock Epinephrine Auto-injector Pilot Project (SEAPP).

READ MORE: Hamilton property owner sentenced following fatal fire

They are devices that are not prescribed for a specific person that can be used to treat anaphylaxis in an emergency.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Food is one of the most common causes of anaphylactic reactions in the community, and food-allergic relations often occur while away from home such as in restaurants.

This new project encourages restaurants to make stock epinephrine available in restaurants.

In November 2016, the City of Hamilton placed EAIs at 81 City locations including all City-owned rec centres, arenas and Tim Horton’s stadium, and trained over 700 staff to respond to an anaphylactic reaction.

READ MORE: Hamilton named host city for 2021 CFL Grey Cup

Interested restaurant operators can register for the program on the city’s website until March 31, 2019.

We're recruiting local restaurants interested in participating in an expanded voluntary Stock Epinephrine Auto-injector Pilot Project (SEAPP): https://t.co/sLccwRwltJ #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) February 22, 2019