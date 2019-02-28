911 Call
February 28, 2019 1:16 am

Man in custody, no gun found after police respond to shooting and robbery call in Maple Ridge

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police surround a home in Maple Ridge on Wednesday night.

Kaila Galsco
There was a heavy police presence in Maple Ridge on Wednesday night, as the RCMP responded to a possible weapons call.

Mounties surrounded a home and evacuated several neighbouring residences after getting a call about a possible robbery and shooting in the 11200-block of 243 Street.

Eventually a man came out surrendered to police.

Officers with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) searched the home, and found no weapons or anyone else inside.

Police say they believe the call came from inside the house, and the man inside was taken into custody for questioning about why 911 was called.

