11th annual Pink Shirt Day takes aim at cyber bullying

“Pink it forward” was the motto for the day, as thousands of kids and adults donned their best pink outfits in solidarity of ending bullying in our community.

Today marks the 11th annual Pink Shirt Day, an initiative that has helped the CKNW Kids Fund distribute over $1.8 million dollars to anti-bullying programs across the province.

“We can actually arm these kids with these messages about how to just show up differently. That’s how we can make social change happen ,” said Carolyn Tuckwell CEO of the Boys and Girls club of South Coast B.C.

The cause has galvanized many adult community members to support the cause as well, with companies and first responders coming out to the rally in downtown Vancouver.

“Pink Shirt Day really just says very much out loud, people are there for you,” said Const Jeff Palmer with the West Vancouver police.

Across the Lower Mainland, youth have shown solidarity by organizing their own way of spreading the love, ranging from school assemblies, to “Happy” flash mobs.

The aim, to spread the contagious feeling of being kind, and to end bullying.