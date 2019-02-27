Cobourg and Port Hope police seize ‘substantial’ amount of cocaine

Municipal police in Cobourg and Port Hope say they seized a “substantial” amount of cocaine Tuesday as part of an investigation into drug activity in both lakeshore towns.

On Tuesday, Cobourg police officers were in the area of John and James streets when they observed an alleged drug transaction between two men.

Police arrested the men and say they recovered cocaine and a loaded firearm. The amount of cocaine was not specified.

Floyd Graham, 69, of Cobourg, was charged with possession of schedule 1 substance (cocaine). He was released on a promise to appear in court in April.

Daniel Campbell-Johnson, 24, of Ajax, was charged with two counts each of possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking a schedule 1 substance (cocaine). He also faces multiple firearms offences.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

