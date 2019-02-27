Watch live: Michael Cohen expected to give explosive testimony against Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is set to testify in Washington on Wednesday — with potentially explosive allegations against the U.S. president.

Cohen plans to tell a U.S. House committee that Trump is a “con man” and a “racist” and that he knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, according to prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press.

Cohen has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a project in Russia and has been sentenced to three years in prison (which begins in May). Trump has accused Cohen of now lying to reduce his prison sentence.

