Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 27, 2019
The expected snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations on Wednesday.
Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:
Halton District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.
Halton Catholic District School Board:All schools are CLOSED.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Peel District School Board: School bus service cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
York Region District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Closures at Toronto-area Colleges and Universities:
Mohawk College: Campus is CLOSED today.
