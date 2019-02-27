Latest school closures, bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 27, 2019

The expected snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school closures and bus cancellations on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Prepare for lengthy commutes: GTA could see 10-20 cm of snow on Wednesday

Below is a list of school closures and bus cancellations:

Halton District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.

Wed., Feb 27, 2019: All Halton District School Board schools and workplaces are closed. School bus transportation is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/kybNxWSq81 — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) February 27, 2019

Halton Catholic District School Board:All schools are CLOSED.

Wed. Feb. 27/19: All HCDSB schools and offices are CLOSED today due to the heavy snowfall and deteriorating road conditions expected as the day progresses. Stay home and keep safe, Tweeps! pic.twitter.com/W1Gk3erblM — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) February 27, 2019

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools are CLOSED.

All HWDSB schools, administrative buildings and school child care centres are closed today (Feb. 27, 2019) due to significant snowfall and inclement weather. Transportation is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/RjQEYRf9PX — HWDSB (@HWDSB) February 27, 2019

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

BUSES CANCELLED – February 27, 2019. School bus transportation is cancelled today, February 27, 2019. Schools remain open. Parents should exercise their own judgement based on conditions in their neighbourhoods. pic.twitter.com/56Cr5EKrYT — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) February 27, 2019

Peel District School Board: School bus service cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools are open.

For Wednesday, Feb. 27, all school buses are cancelled in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga. Schools remain open. RT and tell your friends about it. pic.twitter.com/pXAUfj7CEV — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) February 27, 2019

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Buses in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon, including R.F. Hall buses, ARE CANCELLED today. Buses serving St. Andrew, St. Peter and St. Benedict in Orangeville ARE RUNNING. ALL schools ARE OPEN. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) February 27, 2019

York Region District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to the weather advisories from Environment Canada, school bus and taxi services cancelled for today, Feb. 27. Schools remain open. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) February 27, 2019

York Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

NOTICE: Due to inclement weather, all school buses have been cancelled for Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Schools will remain open. For further information on cancellations, please visit: https://t.co/S0KlMzSicS — YCDSB (@ycdsb) February 27, 2019

Durham District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Wednesday, February 27 – ALL BUSES ARE CANCELLED. Schools and offices remain open. pic.twitter.com/e7K35W20Oa — DurhamDSB (@DurhamDSB) February 27, 2019

Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Transportation update for Wednesday, February 27: Buses are cancelled for all zones. Schools remain open. — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) February 27, 2019

Closures at Toronto-area Colleges and Universities:

Mohawk College: Campus is CLOSED today.

Mohawk College closed today (Feb 27) due to weather. All classes and events are cancelled. — Mohawk College News (@MohawkCollege) February 27, 2019