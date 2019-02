Be prepared for longer-than-normal travel times on Wednesday as the Greater Toronto Area could receive 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by the time a storm system moves through.

The forecast prompted Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the system, which is approaching from the midwestern United States, could mean trouble for those who need to travel.

“Snow is expected to start on Wednesday morning just at the tail end of the morning commute,” Hull said.

“The afternoon and evening will be most impacted by this system due to higher accumulations on the ground by that point.”

He said most of the GTA should see snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres, but certain areas along the western shore of Lake Ontario could see up to 20 centimetres due to lake enhancement.

“Winds won’t be particularly strong with this system. But it will be fluffy snow, which can blow around easily,” Hull said.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the high on Wednesday will be -6 C but it will feel closer to -17 C when factoring in the wind chill.

Snow begins Wed. after 7 a.m. in #Toronto and will continue into the evening commute easing by ~8 p.m. with 10-15 cm for the GTHA but pockets of 20 cm with lake enhancement. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/NxwH5oRiQm — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 27, 2019