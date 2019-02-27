Kingston’s ‘pothole patrol’ is working hard

Pothole season has come early on the streets of Kingston.

The weather has taken a bumpy toll as public works crews say they’re now working 24 hours a day to patch the problem areas.

In fact, it seems to be a never-ending battle. The potholes seem to be everywhere, all shapes and sizes.

The city is trying to get them filled as quickly as possible, says Bill Linnen, director of public works.

“Because we’ve had a lot of warm temperatures and then cold temperatures, we’re getting the freeze-thaw effect on a lot of our roads, which is not good for roads and it creates a lot of potholes,” Linnen says. “So right now, we’re working pretty much around the clock.”

WATCH BELOW: Pothole season is coming — Why they happen, how to avoid them

Linnen says three “pothole patrols” are working throughout the city, spreading a “cold mix” to fill in where it’s needed.

He says the teams are documenting the location and the severity of the various potholes — but just like snow plow workers, they can’t be everywhere all the time.

“If someone notices a pothole, absolutely report it to the city,” Linnen says. “Call our customer service number and it’ll get sent to public works and we’ll add that to our repair list and it’ll be repaired as soon as possible.”

WATCH BELOW: Kingston man denied on pothole claim by city

Linnen says most of the repairs are temporary. In the spring, workers will be able to use a hot asphalt mix to do a more effective job.