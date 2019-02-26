Manitoba man dies on farm after clothing caught in grain auger

Virden RCMP say a man has died after his clothing got caught in machinery on a southern Manitoba farm.

Police were called at about 9:25 p.m. Monday after they were told about a death on a farm site about 15 km NW of Virden, Man.

They said a 63-year-old Prairie View man was working on a tractor and grain auger when his clothing was caught in the machinery.

He suffered “serious injures” and died at the scene, said police.

Virden RCMP and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.

It’s the second death in five months from a grain auger – in October, a man died after an auger hit a low lying branch and tipped over onto him.

