October 26, 2018 5:40 pm

Western Manitoba man killed by grain auger, say RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

Amaranth RCMP and Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety are investigating a death on a farm in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie.

A 61-year-old man from Austin, who was helping move farming equipment, was killed at a farm located north of Highway 16 on Provincial Road 242.

A grain auger was being pulled by a tractor when it collided with low-hanging tree branches. Police said the auger toppled onto its side and landed on the man.

The man was helping with a site-to-site transfer of the auger at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The tractor pulling the auger was being driven by a 59-year-old man from the RM of North Norfolk.

