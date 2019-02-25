Military police investigating death at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick

A spokesperson for the 5th Canadian Division Support Group has confirmed that military police are investigating a death at CFB Gagetown.

Stephanie Duchesne, a spokesperson for the division says that an individual was found dead on Monday morning at CFB Gagetown, located just outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Few other details have been released at this time, including whether the deceased is a male or female.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased and we will give them support in every way possible during this difficult time,” Duchesne wrote in an email.