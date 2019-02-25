Canada
February 25, 2019 6:22 pm

Kelowna RCMP ask public for help in identifying suspicious vehicle

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone who recognizes this car to contact them.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a suspicious occurrence.

The incident happened on Feb. 8 just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2200-block of Pandosy Street.

RCMP believe two men and a woman were inside the car.

A witness was unable to confirm any criminal offence was committed, but police are interested in identifying the individuals in the car to confirm their well-being, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“In an effort to further their still ongoing investigation, police are looking for new information that may lead them to the identity of the vehicle’s driver, any of its occupants that Friday night or even its registered owner,” O’Donaghey said.

According to video surveillance, the vehicle appears to be a dark-coloured, newer model four-door sedan. It has aluminum rims and chrome trim around the driver and passenger door windows.

Investigators believe the vehicle is either a Chrysler, Mercedes or BMW.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

