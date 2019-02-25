Live
February 25, 2019 9:13 pm
Updated: February 25, 2019 10:20 pm

LIVE UPDATES: Polls close in federal byelections in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

By Staff Global News

WATCH LIVE: Montreal byelection results

Polls have closed in three federal byelections that are poised to take the country’s political temperature.

In B.C., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is fighting for a seat in Parliament — and his future in federal politics — in Burnaby South.

The party also has a battle on its hands in the Quebec riding of Outremont, where the New Democrats are trying to hold onto the seat vacated by former leader Tom Mulcair.

In Ontario, the traditionally Conservative stronghold riding of York-Simcoe riding is up for grabs following the retirement of former Tory MP Peter Van Loan.

Early results had the Conservatives in the lead in York-Simcoe (with 18 per cent of polls reporting) and Liberals leading in Outremont (with 14 per cent of polls reporting).

Global News will provide updates in the live blog below as the winners are declared.

