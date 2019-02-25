Kingston teen faces weapons charges for allegedly shooting at 2 buses

An 18-year-old is facing several charges for allegedly shooting at windows of two active Kingston Transit buses.

On Friday evening just before 6:30 p.m., Kingston police say a bus in the north end of the city had three of its passenger side windows shot at, piercing and cracking the windows.

Around the same time, police claim a second bus driving in the same area also had three of its windows shot at. This time, the windows shattered, showering glass onto the passengers inside.

READ MORE: Kingston Transit bus hit with projectile, another bus shelter vandalized

Police say they were able to determine where the shots were fired after a lengthy investigation.

The next day, around noon, police arrested a man in the north end of the city and charged him with discharging a firearm, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon, and two counts mischief.

No injuries were reported and by Monday the windows on the buses had been replaced. The City of Kingston said they are currently unsure how much the damage will cost, but they will release that information when it becomes available.

WATCH: Vandals causing problems for Kingston Transit

Over the last year, there has been a spate of shootings of Kingston Transit bus shelters, and one instance of a bus window being shot at. Kingston police could not answer whether this person was involved in any of the other shootings, but said they would make that information available if possible.