Sports
February 25, 2019 3:21 pm
Updated: February 25, 2019 3:32 pm

Calgary Flames add depth to their blue line by acquiring Oscar Fantenberg from L.A. Kings

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Calgary Flames added some depth to their blue line ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring defenceman Oscar Fantenberg from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020.

The 27-year-old Swede has four goals and eight assists in 73 career NHL games over the last two seasons with the Kings, including 46 outings in 2018-19.

The Flames currently sit first in the Western Conference and the Pacific Division, three points up on the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Flames
Calgary Sports
Los Angeles Kings
NHL
NHL Trade Deadline
NHL Western Conference
Oscar Fantenberg
