Calgary Flames add depth to their blue line by acquiring Oscar Fantenberg from L.A. Kings
A A
The Calgary Flames added some depth to their blue line ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring defenceman Oscar Fantenberg from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020.
The 27-year-old Swede has four goals and eight assists in 73 career NHL games over the last two seasons with the Kings, including 46 outings in 2018-19.
The Flames currently sit first in the Western Conference and the Pacific Division, three points up on the San Jose Sharks.
READ MORE: Austin Czarnik scores late goal to lift Calgary Flames over Ottawa Senators
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.