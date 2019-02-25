Hudson St. Patrick’s Day parade crowns queen and princesses

The Hudson Parade committee has selected its queen and her court for its 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Samara O’Gorman will be the reigning queen for the big parade, taking place Sat., March 16.

READ MORE: Money for Chateauguay St. Patrick’s Day parade allegedly stolen, organizers say

Joining her for the day’s festivities, as well as all events leading up to it, are princesses Kimberlee O’Brien and Emma Gauthier.

Seven contestants vied for the honour by participating in a public-speaking contest at the Auberge Willow Inn on Sunday night.

WATCH BELOW: Hudson selects queen and court

Their speeches focused on Irish heritage and community involvement.

Contestants had to meet a short list of criteria to be eligible to participate: they have to be between 18 to 30 years of age and a resident of the Greater Montreal area with some Irish heritage.

READ MORE: Queen and her court selected for Montreal’s 196th St. Patrick’s Day parade

Also crowned on Sunday was the parade’s Queen Mum — long-time Hudson fundraiser and volunteer Janet Ellerbeck.

The group will be busy for the next few weeks as the festivities leading up to the Hudson Parade kick into high gear.

WATCH BELOW: Hudson’s 10th annual St. Patrick’s parade

On March 2, Global Senior Anchor and Assistant News Director Jamie Orchard will be sashed as the official grand marshal of the parade at the Grand Marshal’s Roast & Toast at the Whitlock Golf and Country Club.

On March 9, journalist Brenda O’Farrell will be named Hudon’s first-ever Irish Woman of the Year at a gala at the Whitlock Golf and Country Club.

READ MORE: St. Patrick’s Day parade in Châteauguay honours the late ‘Parade Man’

The chief reviewing officer this year is CJAD radio host and technical director Jay Farrar.

More information on the parade and tickets to the events can be purchased online.