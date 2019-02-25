Alberta veterinarians vote to ban declawing, ear cropping, tail docking surgeries

Alberta veterinarians have voted to ban medically unnecessary surgical procedures and to require vets and their staff to report animal abuse and neglect.

The decision was made Sunday in Calgary, where members of the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association (ABVMA) voted in favour of two resolutions they say will have a significant impact on animal welfare in the province.

Surgery ban resolution

The ban on all unnecessary surgeries includes the following procedures:

ear cropping

tail docking (removing portions of an animal’s tail)

tail nicking (cutting and resetting a tail ligament to heal in a raised position)

tail blocking (numbing or nicking tendons to paralyze the tail)

partial digit amputation (also called declawing or onychectomy, in which all or part of the distal phalanges, or end bones, of the animal’s toes are cut off)

tendonectomy (removing tendons from a cat’s toes to prevent it from extending the claws, done as an alternative to onychectomy)

front dewclaw removal

cosmetic dentistry

body piercing

tattooing that is not for the purpose of registration and identification

devocalization (removing tissue from the animal’s vocal cords to permanently reduce the volume of its vocalizations)

Animal abuse resolution

The other resolution voted on surrounded animal welfare. It obligates vets and veterinary technologists to report cases of animal abuse and neglect, and to take action to address animals in distress.

It covers malicious or inappropriate infliction of physical injury, sexual abuse, mental abuse, poisoning, asphyxia, drowning, and evidence of organized dogfighting.

The ABVMA defines neglect as the failure to provide animals with adequate basic necessities supporting health and well being for extended periods leading to suffering, serious injury or death.

That includes food and water, medical attention when wounded or ill, protection from injurious weather, adequate space, sanitary housing, ventilation and lighting, opportunity for exercise, and a stimulating social environment that prevents the induction of a negative emotional or psychological state.

The organization said the abuse resolution complements existing legislation in the Animal Protection Act (APA) while going further by providing specific definitions of animal abuse and neglect.

“This is an important step forward for our profession and for animal welfare in this province,” said Dr. Darrell Dalton, registrar of the ABVMA.

“I’m grateful for our members who have demonstrated such a profound commitment to their role as guardians of animal welfare in our province by voting in favour of these resolutions.”

The Alberta Veterinary Medical Association (ABVMA) is the professional regulatory organization governing the practice of veterinary medicine in Alberta under the authority of the Veterinary Profession Act.

The ABVMA is responsible for ensuring that all vets in the province are qualified to practise veterinary medicine.

The ABVMA has more than 1,450 registered veterinarians, and 1,400 registered veterinary technologists practising in over 524 certified veterinary clinics throughout Alberta.